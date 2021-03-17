Photos: Deadly Fireworks Explosion Shatters Windows and Scatters Debris in Ontario Neighborhood

Photos show the aftermath of a deadly explosion caused by a stockpile of fireworks Tuesday in Ontario.

The blast rattled nerves and shattered windows on homes located blocks away from the blast site. Debris was scattered across a widespread area near the property and a smoke cloud drifted through the San Bernardino County community.

, – MARCH 16: Firework shell casings are seen on the road following an explosion at home in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
ONTARIO, CA – MARCH 16: Debris and rubble at the site of an explosion that sent massive fireworks into the sky in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
, – MARCH 16: Ontario Police officers and a man are seen running away from an explosion at a home in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
, – MARCH 16: An explosion sending off multiple fireworks and a plume of smoke into the sky in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
ONTARIO, CA – MARCH 16: A home is destroyed after a massive firework explosion in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
ONTARIO, CA – MARCH 16: Grieving family members comfort one another following an explosion at a home in Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
ONTARIO, CA – MARCH 16: Debris and rubble in the back of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a massive firework explosion that rocked Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
ONTARIO, CA – MARCH 16: Animal rescue volunteers calm a distressed horse following a fire from an explosion at a home Ontario on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
Ontario, CA – March 16: Tametra Shaw, 31, seen through a window of her apartment shattered in a massive explosion caused by fireworks in Ontario. Two people were killed when a massive blast caused by exploding fireworks shook an Ontario neighborhood Tuesday afternoon near Francis Street and Fern Avenue on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Ontario, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A fireworks explosion in Ontario shook a neighborhood and left multiple people dead on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Smoke drifts a day later from the Ontario property where fireworks exploded March 16, 2021 in Ontario.
