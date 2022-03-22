Photos: Lowriders Collection Drops at the Petersen Automotive Museum

A new display at the Petersen Automotive Museum features lowriders, including the famous and influential 'Gypsy Rose,' custom cars and their dramatic impact on car culture in Southern California.

'Lowriders and Customs Vault Display' is open now.

The new collection is snapshot of a moment in automotive history when style and identity meant going low and slow. Lowriders marked a shift in post-World War II car culture from the built-for-speed hot rods to works of rolling art that were expressions of creativity and Latino cultural identity.

And no lowrider represents the genre like the stunning 1964 Chevy Impala known as 'Gypsy Rose.' The car intricately adorned with colorful painted flowers was featured in the opening title sequence of the 1970s TV sitcom 'Chico and the Man.'

The revered lowrider achieved icon status, even going on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is the first lowrider inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Registry.

The 'Lowriders and Customs Vault Display' also features the cars below. The are displayed in the Legends Gallery of The Vault, an area under the museum that has more than 250 vehicles from around the world.

Click here for tour information.

6 photos
1/6
Petersen Automotive Museum
Lectrified: The 1960 Buick LeSabre Convertible was built by JH Restorations and Customs.
2/6
Petersen Automotive Museum
CadZZilla: A beautiful custom 1949 Cadillac, the car was built by Boyd Coddington for Billy Gibbons of rock band ZZ top.
3/6
A custom 1956 Chevrolet Nomad.
4/6
Petersen Automotive Musem
Blind Faith, a 1964 Chevrolet El Camino, has a gorgeous and innovative two-tone style and a rear-mounted V-8 engine.
5/6
Petersen Automotive Museum
El Rey, a 1963 Chevrolet Impala, combines contemporary design with the classic elements of lowrider style.
6/6
Petersen Automotive Museum
Gypsy Rose: One of the most famous lowriders of the them all, the 1964 Chevy Impala known as Gypsy Rose.

This article tagged under:

Petersen Automotive Museumcars

More Photo Galleries

2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Images Show Wreckage, Refugee Crisis
Russia-Ukraine War: Images Show Wreckage, Refugee Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us