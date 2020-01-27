Photos: Landmarks Light Up Purple, Gold to Remember Lifelong Laker Kobe Bryant

Purple and gold illuminated several buildings and landmarks in Los Angeles and across the country on Sunday night in remembrance of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a
helicopter crash in Calabasas. He and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in the crash.
He won five NBA titles during his 20-year career with the Lakers. Hailed as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, the kid from Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania would grow up to enter the NBA draft, skip college and ultimately retire in 2016 as the league's No. 3 all-time scorer. Bryant remained there until Lakers forward Lebron James passed him on Saturday.
Below, a look in photos at how the city of LA and the country is remembering Bryant and his storied championship career.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted this photo on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, of Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold “in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy.”
This photo provided by Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier shows their Ferris wheel in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold colors with Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 in honor of the former Lakers star who died with several others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
The pylons at LAX are glowing in Lakers colors on a somber morning in Los Angeles Monday Jan. 27, 2020, a day after the death of Kobe Bryant.
Lights of purple and gold illuminate the pylons outside of LAX in remembrance of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, following reports of his death in a helicopter crash in Southern California.
The InterContinental Hotel, the “tallest” building west of the Mississippi, displayed No. 24, Kobe Bryant’s jersey number, following his untimely death on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
The fountain at Grand Park LA lit up in purple and gold on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in honor of Kobe Bryant.
Madison Square Garden pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2020 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 26: Madison Square Garden is lit up in Los Angeles Lakers colors in honor of former Laker great Kobe Bryant prior to the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets tonight at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2020 in New York City. Five people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash this morning in Calabasas, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Chase Center in San Francisco, home venue for the Golden State Warriors, displayed a photo of Kobe Bryant and lit up in purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant.
The Los Angeles Lakers colors — purple and gold — lit up the 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth, Texas, as the nation remembered one of the NBA’s most iconic players on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
The Pier 1 Imports building in Fort Worth, Texas, paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, by illuminating the corporate building in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold.
The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls, payed homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, following the basketball legend’s untimely death.