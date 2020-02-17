Photos: Tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant Were Everywhere on NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA's biggest stars honored Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna with touching tributes during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Bryant was an 18-time All Star during his 20-year career with the Lakers and won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP Award would be permanently named for Bryant.

During the game, the two teams wore No. 24 and No. 2 in honor of the jersey numbers worn by Bryant and his daughter, an aspiring young basketball player. Both teams wore jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Below, photos of Bryant tributes during All-Star weekend.