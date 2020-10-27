Photos: Dodgers Celebrate Their First World Series Title in 32 Years

A baseball season like no other culminated in a scene Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven’t seen in more than three decades.

A comeback win in Game 6 Tuesday night ended the storied franchise’s World Series drought and touched off an on-field celebration in Arlington, Texas in front of a limited number of fans. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-1 to capture a seventh World Series title.

Below, photos from the postgame celebration.