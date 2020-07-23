Photos: Cardboard Pinch-Sitters Take Their Seats at Dodger Stadium

They can't do The Wave and might seem a little stiff during the seventh-inning stretch, but the cardboard likenesses of fans at Dodger Stadium mean that the stands won't be completely empty this season.
The Dodgers and other Major League Baseball teams will have weatherproof cutouts of fans in seats during the 60-game season due to restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Dodgers fans could buy cutouts in the Dugout Club and new Pavilion Home Run Seats for $209. A cutout in the field and loge areas runs $149.
Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
