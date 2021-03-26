Photos: Archaeologists Dig Up 387-Year-Old Fort

Archaeologists in St. Mary's County have been searching for a lost colonial fort for 90 years. And that persistence is finally paying off.

National St. Mary's City has confirmed the excavation of a palisaded fort that was part of the first permanent English settlement in Maryland. Archeologists knew the fort existed in St. Mary's as Lord George Calvert had written about it.

The fort was discovered through a geophysical survey conducted in 2018 and through archeological excavations, according to the Historical St. Mary's City. The survey told archeologists of a possible palisaded enclosure with post holes enclosed. The post holes are indicators that buildings once stood there.

Through excavations, archeologists were able to confirm the survey's findings. They found a palisaded enclosure and artifacts dated to the early 17th century.