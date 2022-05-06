Photos: An Explosion Destroys Hotel Saratoga in Cuban Capital Havana

Photos show the aftermath of what appears to have been an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba. Search and rescue work is underway. The hotel was reportedly undergoing construction or renovations at the time of the blast.

Follow NBC's full coverage of the story here.

8 photos
1/8
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported.
2/8
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images
View of a rubble after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. Rescuers searched for victims Friday after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana, with no casualties immediately reported.
3/8
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported.
4/8
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
The five-star Hotel Saratoga is heavily damaged after an explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022.
5/8
ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images
View of the damaged facade of the Saratoga Hotel after an explosion in Havana, on May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported.
6/8
Twitter / @paulocoxcristo
These photos show the aftermath of what appears to have been an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on May 6, 2022.
7/8
Twitter / @paulocoxcristo
These photos show the aftermath of what appears to have been an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on May 6, 2022.
8/8
Twitter / @paulocoxcristo
These photos show the aftermath of what appears to have been an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on May 6, 2022.

This article tagged under:

HavanaCubaexplosionHotel Saratoga

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: National City Welcoming Lowriders to Cruise Highland Avenue Again
PHOTOS: National City Welcoming Lowriders to Cruise Highland Avenue Again
Photos: ‘Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum
Photos: ‘Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet Event at USS Midway Museum
Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights
Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights
The 2022 Met Gala in Photos
The 2022 Met Gala in Photos
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us