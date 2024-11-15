Arizona

WATCH: Phoenix police save man from car submerged in pool

The man's car went into the pool after he "stepped on the gas too hard," he later told police.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Members of the Phoenix Police Department are being credited with saving a man's life after they pulled him out of a car submerged in a pool.

Bodycam video showed the moments police ran to the scene, smashed open a car window and pulled the man out.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The man, who has not been identified, later told police that his car went into the pool after he "stepped on the gas too hard."

No one else was in the car at the time and the man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police confirmed to NBC affiliate NBC24 in Ohio.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous response of the officer, the man's life was saved," the Phoenix Police Department wrote in a post to Facebook.

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us