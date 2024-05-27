Phoenix Bakery, a beloved fixture in Los Angeles, has been delighting generations with its unique pastries and commitment to family traditions.

Founded by Chinese immigrants in 1938, the bakery became a Chinatown staple, known for its traditional pastries like almond cookies and sugar butterfly pastries. Its fresh strawberry whipped cream cake, introduced in the 1960s, is a standout favorite, drawing long lines of customers.

When visiting the bakery, you'll likely run into at least one member of the Chan family.

“We share a lot in common with a lot of other cultures in that family is number one. It’s the most important thing,” said Kathryn Chan, CEO of Phoenix Bakery and daughter of the founders.

The bakery's recipes and legacy have been passed down through generations, with family members like Youlen Chan overseeing production today.

Kelly Chan, vice president of finance, remembers childhood days spent packing fortune cookies.

"My sister and I used to come down here and pack fortune cookies when we were like, I don’t know, 3 or 4?"

The Chan family's dedication has fostered a loyal customer base, with some families visiting for four generations.

"I love that we have such a loyal customer base, that four generations have been coming here," said Kathryn. "We hear it every single day ‘My grandmother brought me here, my mother brought me here, now I bring my kids here.'”

Even their logo has a unique history, designed by the first Asian artist hired by Walt Disney, according to Kathryn.

Phoenix Bakery continues to be a cherished part of Los Angeles cultural tapestry, celebrating its rich heritage with every pastry they create.

The bakery stands as an example of the cultural contributions and resilient spirit of the AANHPI community.

“It’s something we’re proud of and feel we’re a part of LA history," said Kathryn.