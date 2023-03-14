power outages

Map: View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Another powerful atmospheric river storm is causing power outages across the Bay Area.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 155,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.

REGIONCUSTOMERS AFFECTED
San Francisco2,111
Peninsula26,254
North Bay10,349
East Bay56,931
South Bay59,748

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to prepare for a power outage and stock up on supplies to keep you safe.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.

