Another powerful atmospheric river storm is causing power outages across the Bay Area.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 155,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 2,111 Peninsula 26,254 North Bay 10,349 East Bay 56,931 South Bay 59,748

View PG&E's outage map below for the latest information.

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to prepare for a power outage and stock up on supplies to keep you safe.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.