Another powerful atmospheric river storm is causing power outages across the Bay Area.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 155,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.
|REGION
|CUSTOMERS AFFECTED
|San Francisco
|2,111
|Peninsula
|26,254
|North Bay
|10,349
|East Bay
|56,931
|South Bay
|59,748
View PG&E's outage map below for the latest information.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.