Petco locations double as cooling centers to help keep your pets safe

With these high temperatures scorching SoCal, it’s important to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe from the heat.

Some parts of the region are facing an excessive heat warning and heat advisory.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Bernardino and Riverside County and a heat advisory for inland Orange County and inland Los Angeles County.

Petco pet care centers are offering some help by making their locations nationwide also serve as cooling centers.

“Fresh, clean and safe water is provided in disposable bowls to help pets stay hydrated; no purchase required,” according to a press release from Petco.

Petco shared some vet-approved tips to help keep your furry friends safe and cool during these high temperatures:

Stay hydrated

Make sure your pet has fresh, clean water to drink

Petco stated that their pet care centers will be offering cool drinking water for pets in disposable water bowls. This will help limit the risk of disease transmission.

"Pets can also access shade in Petco locations, as just a few minutes of direct sunlight in extreme temperatures can risk heat exhaustion," the release stated.



Watch for signs of overheating

During these scorching hot temperatures, your pet may easily become dehydrated. Watch for signs of panting, drooling, deep or rapid breathing, weakness, disorientation, and vomiting.

If your pets show any of these symptoms, it is recommended you move them to a cool, shaded area immediately, give them fresh water and contact a trusted vet if symptoms worsen.

“Just as children should not be left in a car unattended, pet parents should not leave pets in a car in the heat, as temperatures can skyrocket in a matter of minutes,” the release stated.



Walking schedule

With high temperatures, sidewalks can quickly become unbearable for pets to walk on.

It is important to find cooler surfaces for your pets’ paw pads, like dirt or grass paths.

“If you can’t comfortably place your hand on the ground for at least seven seconds, then it’s too hot for dogs’ paws,” the release said.

Also make sure you have the correct products to protect your pet, such as boots for paw protection, paw balm, travel bowls, cooling cots and toys that can be frozen can help keep pets safe and happy all summer long.



Grooming

For pets with lots of fur and thick coats, making a grooming appointment to keep their fur short may help them stay cooler.