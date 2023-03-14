Pet Monkey Nearly Rips Woman's Ear in Half After Escaping Oklahoma House

An Oklahoma woman was seriously injured after her neighbor's escaped monkey attacked her, pulled her hair, and almost ripped her ear in half, police said.

According to the Dickson Police Department, the attack was initially reported around 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, when officers received a call regarding an aggressive monkey on someone’s porch.

After police arrived, the monkey attacked Brittany Parker, the monkey owner's neighbor, and pulled her hair and bit her on the ear, police said.

"He ran up my back and jumped onto my head, pulled hair out, and then ripped my ear in half like you would a piece of paper," she told NBC affiliate KTEN-TV.

Following the attack, the monkey ran into a wooded area where officers later heard a family friend of Parker's shoot and kill the primate.

"As we were looking for the primate, two shots were fired," Dickson police chief Tim Duncan told KTEN-TV. "The shots came from the area of the victim’s residence. Officers went back to the house and found that a family member of the victim shot and killed the primate."

Parker was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the primate’s body was sent to an Oklahoma disease laboratory for testing.

Oklahoma law currently permits residents to own almost any exotic animal except a native bear or native large cat species.