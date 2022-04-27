Pet Duck Leads Police to Body of Missing Woman; Granddaughter Charged With Murder

A pet duck led police to crack the case of a missing North Carolina grandmother who vanished over two years ago, and led to murder charges against the victim's granddaughter and grandson-in-law, officials said.

Angela Wamsley, 46, and Mark Alan Barnes, 50, were charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the death of Wamsley’s grandmother Nellie Sullivan, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials say Sullivan would be 93 today if she were still alive. She went missing some time in 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

"We do not have a definitive date when she was killed," Aaron Sarver, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told NBC News.

