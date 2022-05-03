San Francisco

Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person who free-climbed the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Tuesday morning was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper.

Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the city's tallest tower. The climber, identified as a male, reached the top of the building at about 10:50 a.m.

Sam Dewitt joins NBC Bay Area to discuss witnessing a person climbing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Witness Sam Dewitt said he came out of his office across the street from the tower, looked up and spotted the climber about 10 floors from the top.

"Seemed like he scaled a pretty tall building in pretty short order," Dewitt said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the person scaled the tower, which stands at 1,070 feet tall.

San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said authorities needed to speak with the climber to determine a motive.

SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca joins NBC Bay Area to discuss a person climbing the Salesforce Tower.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSalesforce Tower
