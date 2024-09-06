Person killed after being bitten multiple times by 3 dogs in Oakland

One person died after being attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon in Oakland. Now, the victim's family is speaking out.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident occurred before noon when they received reports about the incident in the 1600 block of 36th Avenue.

"He went through some difficult times. He served a little time in prison [and is] known as the street preacher," said Alex Holguin, the victim's brother.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a person suffering multiple bites from the dogs, all identified as half Cane Corso and half Neapolitan Mastiff. Although paramedics offered first aid to the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Ali Alhidhani, who runs a store nearby, said he's seen the dogs multiple times and added they were large and intimidating.

"I hope it's not going to happen to anybody else. I hope people with big dogs learn from this," Alhidhani said.

One person connected with the attack was arrested, per OPD.

According to the Mercury News, the dogs have been euthanized.

Although the family is mourning their loved one's death, they said they forgive the dog owner.

"If he's listening, you are forgiven, and everyone will be held accountable if they break the law," Holguin said. "Of course we're sad…but we know he's at peace, and he's with God."