Person dies after driving off cliff during police chase in Angeles National Forest

A person died after driving off a cliff during a police chase in the Angeles National Forest Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in Azusa around 1:22 p.m. near mile marker 20, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed several fire and police units parked near the edge of the cliff as the mangled wreckage of the car lay on its roof near a body of water below.

There was no immediate information regarding what led to the chase.