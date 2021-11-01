Perris

Perris Woman Arrested Nine Months After Infant's Body Found in Trash

An autopsy was performed and it was determined that the baby was alive at birth, and not a stillbirth, officials said.

By Heather Navarro

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Perris Monday after detectives spent months trying to find the parents of an infant found dead in a trashcan in January.

Perris Station deputies were first called to the 1700 block of Goetz Road in Perris Jan. 22, 2021.

Deputies discovered the body of an infant in a trashcan, and homicide detectives began investigating.

Nine months later, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that the parents of the baby had been found.

Brittany Peevyhouse, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the infant's death.

Details on the father of the child were not released.

Peevehouse was put in Riverside County Jail.

Further details into the investigation were not released.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law dictates that within three days of birth, parents can surrender the child to any hospital emergency department, or fire stations designated as "safe havens" in California, and they will not be arrested as long as the baby has not been abused or neglected.

