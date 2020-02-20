Suspect Identified in Slayings of Three Men at Riverside County Cemetery

A suspect has been identified by investigators in what authorities described as the executions of three men at a Riverside County cemetery.
Authorities plan to provide details, including the suspect's identity, at a 4 p.m. news conference.
No arrests have been reported.
The three men found Monday at Perris Valley Cemetery were identified as residents of Perris: Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38; and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco labeled the deaths homicides at a news conference earlier this week. He added that authorities are looking into possible drug cartel or gang connections.
"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something, whether it was for someone else or whether it was to them, three people being killed in a cemetery is not the norm," Bianco said.
U.S. & World
Investigators have not provided details about how the men died.