Suspect Identified in Slayings of Three Men at Riverside County Cemetery

A suspect has been identified by investigators in what authorities described as the executions of three men at a Riverside County cemetery.

Authorities plan to provide details, including the suspect's identity, at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Authorities said the murders were meant to send a message, but could not confirm further details due to the early nature of the investigation. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2020.

No arrests have been reported.

The three men found Monday at Perris Valley Cemetery were identified as residents of Perris: Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38; and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

#breakingnews Our Homicide unit has identified a suspect on the Perris triple homicide. PRESS CONFERENCE Today at 4pm 4095 Lemon Street, Riverside @SheriffBianco will ID the suspect. Media help needed in looking for the suspect. https://t.co/URlhkOHvGM — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 20, 2020

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco labeled the deaths homicides at a news conference earlier this week. He added that authorities are looking into possible drug cartel or gang connections.

"Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something, whether it was for someone else or whether it was to them, three people being killed in a cemetery is not the norm," Bianco said.

Investigators have not provided details about how the men died.