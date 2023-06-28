Pepsi unveils first soda condiment for Fourth of July

Soda with a hot dog? That’s a ballpark staple.

Soda on a hot dog? Well, Pepsi is giving it a shot.

Pepsi unveiled Colachup, a Pepsi-infused condiment, on Tuesday. The company worked in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting with the intent of adding “iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog,” according to a press release.

“The concept is both simple and creative,” David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, said in the press release. “The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog. It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics.”

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

Pepsi is rolling out Colachup to four Major League Baseball stadiums on the Fourth of July. The New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will have exclusive in-stadium sampling carts for the new concoction.

As part of its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, Pepsi is also partnering with a man synonymous with hot dogs and the Fourth of July.

“People might be surprised, but outside of competitions I love eating hot dogs at a more leisurely pace, and there's no better way to eat a hot dog – steamed, grilled, or fried – than with a perfectly cool and crisp Pepsi,” Joey Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, said.