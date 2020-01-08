truck spill

Pepsi Truck Flips, Trapping Driver on 15 Freeway

It was amazing the driver survived the wreck.

By Heather Navarro

A Pepsi semi-truck traveling on the northbound 15 Freeway in Fontana Wednesday veered off lanes, trapping the driver in the flipped truck.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. at the Cherry Avenue exit, according to California Highway Patrol information.

The semi-truck for unknown reasons went over the k-rail. The driver was trapped in the cab while rescuers worked to get him out.

A helicopter landed on lanes, then transported the driver to the hospital.

Though the driver was speaking after he was removed from the truck, it appeared he was badly hurt.

The 15 Freeway was jammed in both directions at the time of the crash.

