MALIBU

Pepperdine basketball game to benefit memorial funds for students' death in PCH tragedy 

Basketball ticket proceeds will go to the families of the four students killed in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway last month.

By Alexandra Romero

Proceeds from ticket sales of the upcoming Pepperdine University basketball game will go towards the memorial funds for the four students who tragically lost their lives last month when they were struck by a driver on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. 

This fundraiser honors the victims; Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, all in their twenties and seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. The women were standing or walking along the coastal road just before they were killed.

Pepperdine University Oct 25

MALIBU Oct 24

According to the sheriff's department, Fraser Bohm careened at a high speed onto the road's shoulder, colliding with three parked cars, one of which struck the students. The four young women succumbed to their injuries at the scene, situated approximately five miles east of the Pepperdine campus.

Donations or ticket purchases for the basketball game on Nov. 6 can be made in honor of the four girls.

The university offered support to affected students, encouraging them to reach out to the school's Counseling Center at 310-506-4210 for assistance.

Individuals with any information regarding the crash were urged to contact the traffic investigations office at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.

