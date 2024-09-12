Denver

2 people walk away after small plane crashes and lands upside down at a Denver-area golf course

One person who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to the hospital, the second person didn't suffer any injuries.

By The Associated Press

Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP

A small plane crashed and landed upside down on a Denver-area golf course Wednesday, but both people on board were able to walk away, authorities said.

One person who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to the hospital, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social platform X. The second person didn't suffer any injuries, it said.

The Cessna 172 crashed shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport, about 5 miles (8kilometers) north of Meridan Golf Club, South Metro Fire Rescue said. It landed near the seventh hole, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff's office and fire rescue said.

Copyright The Associated Press

