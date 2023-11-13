San Francisco

Aerialists rappel down Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple aerialists were seen Monday rappelling down the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.

The aerialists who took part in the permitted performance are part of BANDALOOP, an Oakland-based vertical dance company.

San Francisco police confirmed that the performance was permitted.

"Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show!" police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BANDALOOP said it has taken its high-flying act to other buildings around the world, including a recent performance on St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

