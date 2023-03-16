The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video, released Thursday, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes before striking its propeller, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. military said it ditched the MQ-9 Reaper in the sea Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said the Russian jets flew around and in front of the drone several times for 30 to 40 minutes, before colliding with the unmanned aerial vehicle. They said Thursday's declassified video was been edited for length, "however, the events are depicted in sequential order."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of the U.S. drone following the encounter with Russian fighter jets.

The calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday were the first since October.

While intercept attempts are not uncommon, the incident amid the war in Ukraine has raised concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to direct conflict.

That the two countries’ top defense and military leaders were talking so soon after the encounter over the Black Sea underscored its seriousness.

Three U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence tell NBC News the aggressive actions by the Russian military fighter jets were approved at the highest levels of the Kremlin.