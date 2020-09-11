Pentagon, Arlington Commemorate Sept. 11 in Mostly Virtual Ceremonies

A livestream of the Pentagon ceremony will appear in the player above

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Washington, D.C., area will remember 184 lives lost at the Pentagon with ceremonies that are different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just as the sun rose on Friday, an American flag was unfurled over the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building.

The annual display calls back to the moment on Sept. 12, 2001, when first responders hoisted the stars and stripes near the wreckage. To many, it was a symbol of America's resilience.

The nation's remembrance ceremonies on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are altered due to the pandemic. News4's Megan McGrath shares how the area will remember this day.

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley are set to host a virtual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The event is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on this page.

Arlington County, home to the Pentagon, is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event.

A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday will be livestreamed on the county's website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation of colors by a county honor guard, followed by a wreath laying at the county government center.

A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the moment the plane struck the Pentagon.

Prince William County, which lost 22 residents in the attack, released a memorial video instead of holding in-person ceremonies.