Pearl Harbor Gates Re-Open, But No All-Clear Given

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is no longer under lockdown down, but officials haven’t yet given an all-clear after a “potential security incident" prompted the base's gates to be closed for several hours Tuesday.

The gates were re-opened, “but the all-clear has not been given,” said Chuck Anthony, a base spokesman.

He said he was not able to talk about the nature of the security situation.

Earlier, the base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial were suspended during the lockdown. It wasn't immediately clear if they were allowed to resume.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

