Peaceful Santa Monica Protest Marred By Nearby Looting

Just blocks away from a peaceful protest, looters began breaking in to stores on the Third Street Promenade.

  • Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched around noon
  • Some looters were later seen at Third Street Promenade
  • The city has ordered a curfew starting at 4 p.m.

Looters attacked the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica Sunday, the third straight day that local protests against police brutality were marred by criminal activity.

A few hundred people started marching down Ocean Boulevard around noon Sunday, many holding signs protesting Monday's police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That march was peaceful.

Looters have cleaned out stores in Santa Monica under the cover of protests. Gadi Schwartz reported on NBC4 News on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

A short time later looting was reported at stores in the popular beachside shopping center, and Newschopper4 footage showed many people running out of stores that had been broken into.

The city's police department urged the public to avoid the downtown area, and Los Angeles Police Department units were assisting Santa Monica police.

City officials imposed a curfew from 4 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. Monday., similar to many other Southern California cities.

The 10 Freeway was shut down near its western edge around 2 p.m., backing up traffic all the way to the 405 Freeway.

Peaceful demonstrations and violent looting took place just blocks apart in Santa Monica. As seen on the NBC4 News on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
