PCH faces first commute test since reopening

Pacific Coast Highway just reopened this weekend for Memorial Day after being shut down since the deadly Palisades Fire erupted in January.

Those commuting from the San Fernando Valley and hoping to use PCH should keep in mind that Topanga Canyon is still closed. And although PCH is back open, the Palisades is not.

There are now 16 checkpoints at PCH and Chautauqua being manned by the Los Angeles Police Department to make sure only those who live and work in the Palisades can get into the neighborhood.

The stretch of road from the Palisades at Chautauqua, all the way to Carbon Beach in Malibu has been shut down since Jan. 7, but that roadway is now back open.

Two lanes of traffic are able to drive in each direction with some lane shifts for repair work.

There is a 25 mile per hour speed limit and a reminder that debris removal and repairs are still happening up and down the iconic highway, which means parking and stopping is not allowed in work zones.

During the holiday weekend, Malibu was bustling with those excited to once again surf, eat, drive, and walk through one of the most iconic beach cities in the U.S.

The city of Malibu says it hired a private security company last week to do armed security patrols through the burn areas, as the National Guard gets ready to end its deployment to malibu.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office is also upping its patrols, going undercover and using aerial technology to stop potential looters.

Visitors say they want to support this community that has been through the Franklin Fire and the Palisades Fire.

“I don't want a lot of places to close so what I can pay, I will support,” said Diego Gonzales, who lives in Los Angeles.

“You see all these signs, ‘we will rebuild Malibu together,’ like it seems there is a strong sense of community here now,” Colton Christenson, who lives in Los Angeles, said.

For those taking PCH during their commute today, there is a 25 mile per hour speed limit.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol also warned that traffic fines can be doubled in active work zones.