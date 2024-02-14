Part of PCH to close nightly in Malibu and Ventura County due to storm damage

Part of Pacific Coast Highway will be closed nightly in both directions until further notice due to damage from high tides and last week's historic winter storm, city officials said Wednesday.

All lanes of PCH will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. or later along a stretch in Malibu and Ventura County. The closure extends from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

The closure was required due to erosion on the ocean-side of the road shoulder and more possible damage from upcoming storms. Another system is expected to arrive late this weekend and continue into early next week.

Caltrans will install k-rails to block off the right ocean-side lane and begin to stabilize the collapsed slope. The damage will be assessed each morning until the road is safe to reopen.

Crews will shift lanes to the land side to provide two lanes in both directions, city officials said. Drivers should watch for reduced speed-limit signs, and workers and work vehicles.

Traffic violation fines are doubled in construction zones in California.