PCH to close in Malibu this week due to approaching storm

The Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will be closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday due to the approaching storm.

The first storm is expected Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain to Ventura County.

By Tuesday night, it is expected to spread to Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties as well as the Inland Empire.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive overnight into Wednesday morning.

PCH will remain closed until Friday due to concern that the rain may trigger mudslides.

Essential workers such as first responders and utility crews will be the only ones allowed on the road during this week.

Residents in the area will need to seek alternate routes until PCH is reopened.