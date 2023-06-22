PAWmicon will give pups a chance to be superheroes (for a great cause)

What to Know 11th Annual PAWmicon; canines will cosplay to help critters in need

Sunday, July 9; free admission (advance reservation is required); $20 to enter a pet

The Helen Woodward Animal Center fundraiser will win hearts at AleSmith Brewing Company

SUPPORTING A SUPERHERO? There are lots of winning ways to do so. We can stand below the tall building where the crime fighter is so easily leaping and heartily applaud. If a superhero needs us to stand aside so she may sprint down a sidewalk like a bolt of lightning, all to nab a speedy villain, we will quickly do so. And waving as she shakes hands with the mayor, assuring the citizens that the town can breathe easily? We'll definitely have our hands held high. But there are other ways to help superheroes, including A) the providing of meaty treats and B) the scratching of fuzzy tummies and C) the scritching of soft furry ears. We are, of course, talking about the pooches that wear capes, and a shiny array of other outfits, at PAWmicon, a Fido-fun fundraiser that is happily trotting into its 11th year.

THE SAN DIEGO CELEBRATION... traditionally happens just a bit before Comic-Con International, though it is not affiliated with the world's largest pop culture convention. Rather, it is raising barks, and all-important funds, for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe. Pup-ticipants are invited to participate in one of three categories: Superheroes & Supervillains, Pop Culture Pets, or Dynamic Duos, Trios, or More (you bet, that is where plenty of humans get into the dress-up scene, or groups of hounds gussy up in a unified theme). The happening also includes a host of other diversions, with games, trivia contests, kid-cute activities, photo opportunities, and more adding to the good feelings, happy barks, and sense of canine community.

THE PLACE? It's all raising the woof at AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego. The date? Better start sewing those cute costumes: It's Sunday, July 9. Leaping a tall building to find out more? No need: Just swing by this page pronto.