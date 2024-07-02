Hero hounds and fearless felines rule PAWmicon

What to Know PAWmicon, a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center

July 20 at the AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego

Free admission (be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time); $30 Limited Edition VIP Lounge admission; PAWsplay Contest entries are $30 (that's "per pet, per category"

YOUR PET'S MANY ALIASES: Whether your call your furry bestie Mr. Schmoops, The Treat Thief, Baby Kisses, or all of the above, you know, and every animal lover knows, that every pet has many colorful guises. Pet people will change out their animal's nickname throughout the years, or even months or days, depending upon their mood and any funny new habits their little one picks up. So imagining your pup as a superhero, or even charismatic villain, from pop culture isn't all that hard; after all, your dog already rocks so many adorable aliases. The team at the Helen Woodward Animal Center gets you, and all creative pet lovers.

PAWMICON, the annual fundraising event that pups, er, pops up just ahead of Comic Con International, is the place for pets to show off their secret identities. The San Diego celebration will strut on Saturday, July 20 at AleSmith Brewing, and admission is free, if you'd simply like to stop by and cheer on the hounds, and felines, showing their superheroic sides. People dress up, too, and there are several activities to accompany the cosplay or rather PAWSplay Contest; themed photo backdrops, musical bingo, and other paws-ome activities are on the roster.

WANT TO ENTER YOUR PET? There is a small fee for that, which supports the center. You can also choose a VIP admission, which includes a few perks like a complimentary AleSmith brew. PAWmicon, by the by, isn't an official Comic-Con event, but it does draw fans of furry superheroes as well as the superheroes that care so well for animals at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.