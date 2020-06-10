San Luis Obispo County Deputy Hospitalized in Paso Robles Shooting

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday morning in downtown Paso Robles.

The deputy was in serious, but stable, condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

People in the Central Coast city's downtown area off the 101 Freeway were asked to shelter in place due to the search for the shooter. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the search for the shooter Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.

Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.

Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.

Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.

One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.

If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

A description of the man who opened fire on law enforcement officers was not immediately available.

