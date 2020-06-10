Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Deputy Hospitalized in Paso Robles Shooting

People in the Central Coast city's downtown area were asked to shelter during the search for the shooter.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday morning in downtown Paso Robles.

The deputy was in serious, but stable, condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

People in the Central Coast city's downtown area off the 101 Freeway were asked to shelter in place due to the search for the shooter.  No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the search for the shooter Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.

A description of the man who opened fire on law enforcement officers was not immediately available. 

