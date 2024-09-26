A vintage Paso Robles hotel unveils a sparkling renovation

What to Know Paso Robles Inn

1103 Spring Street in Paso Robles

The inn, which was built over a century ago, was rebuilt following a fire in the 1940s; it has long served as an historical heart in the Central Coast community

A recent $25 dollar renovation means new comforts for travelers, including 98 reimagined "country-style rooms"

PASO ROBLES? It's a storied Central Coast spot that has long possessed plenty of sunny sparkle. That sparkle might stem from the sunlight streaming through a glass of chardonnay at a local vineyard or from the glowing "flowers" that fetchingly fill "Sensorio: Field of Light," the world-famous outdoor art installation. Olive aficionados might even claim that the city's sparkle can be found in a dish of regionally made olive oil, a bread-dipping delight that seems to have its own light.

Paso Robles Inn A peek inside one of the renovated Paso Robles Inn rooms. (photo: Paso Robles Inn)

A PARTICULAR GLIMMER... also emanates from the historical gems found around Paso Robles, including a well-known hotel that has occupied a central location, and a central place in the Paso story, for several decades: the historical Paso Robles Inn. Built over a century ago, and felled in part by fire in the 1940s before being rebuilt, the handsome hotel has long welcomed travelers with numerous comforts and plenty of hospitality. Now those comforts have levelled up thanks to a major renovation, one that brings contemporary and comforting design to one of the hospitality icons of the Central Coast.

THE RECENTLY COMPLETED RENOVATION... can be seen throughout the property, from the refreshed "country-style rooms" — almost 100 in all — to the public areas of the hotel. Look for nods to the area's "winemaking and cattle ranching legacy" in the rooms and beyond, as well as an "expanded pool deck." And The Steakhouse, a popular dining room known for its "cowboy-meets-coastal-cuisine" character, remains a meat-centered mainstay of the property, as it has been for the last 60 years. For more on the hotel, its big refresh, and how to book a room during the fall — always a popular season to soak in that Paso Robles-style panache — visit this site now.