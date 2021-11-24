Pasadena Offers $10K Reward After Stray Bullet Kills 13-Year-Old Boy

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find the killer of a 13-year-old Pasadena boy who police say was hit by a stray bullet fired through his bedroom window as he played video games.

Iran Moreno was wounded at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue and died later at a hospital, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was not an intended victim. The 13-year-old was shot through a window. Patrick Healy reports Nov. 22, 2021.

The reward was offered by the city of Pasadena for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for his death.

The target of the shooting was unknown, but it did not appear to be the boy, police said. Multiple shots were fired, but police did not know whether the shooter fired from a vehicle or was on foot.

Mayor Victor Gordo called for increased police presence in the wake of the shooting in a Monday afternoon news conference.

"We can't continue to take the same approach to public safety in this city or in the region and expect different results,'' Gordo said. "It's not too long ago that we called on more resources for the police department, that we said to the police department, 'we need more enforcement, we need more officers on the street.' And I'm here to renew those calls, to say that we should and we must do things differently.''



A community is rattled by violence, and desperate for answers. A 13-year-old in Pasadena was shot and killed by a stray bullet while playing video games. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.

City Councilman John Kennedy implored the shooter to come forward.



"To the person who thought so little of all of us to fire a gun in our neighborhood and take this young life: The consequence of your thoughtless action is grief and suffering beyond words,'' Kennedy said. "Turn yourself in.''

Kennedy also urged anyone who was with or who knows the shooter to turn the person in.

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $9,800 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241, or Lt. Keith Gomez of the Violent Crimes Section at 626-744-4517. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org. People can also provide tips with a smart phone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.