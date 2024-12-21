Party City announces store-wide sales with all stores slated to close

A day after multiple outlets reported that party supplies store Party City would be closing all locations and begin winding down operations "immediately," the chain announced store-wide sales on all products.

Party City's website reflected news of the closures Saturday morning, acknowledging sales of up to 50% off with the chain's entire inventory on sale.

The closures mark the end of the retailers' nearly four decades in business.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

CNN reported Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees during a meeting Friday that the company is "winding down" operations, adding that their last day of employment would be Dec. 20.

"It's really important for you to know that we've done everything possible that we could to try to avoid this outcome," Litwin said during the meeting, according to CNN's reporting cited by multiple outlets. "Unfortunately, it's necessary to commence a winddown process immediately."

An employee at a Chicago-area location in the northern suburbs confirmed the closure, with a last day planned for Feb. 28, 2025. An employee at another Chicago-area location said all stores were closing but did not specify a date. Calls made to several stores in Chicago were not answered.

In 2023, the New Jersey-based party supply chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company had planned to close 22 stores as a result.

At the time, the company said its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.

According to Party City's website, there are 32 stores currently operating in Illinois, 25 of which are located in the Chicago area.

Phone calls from NBC Chicago to Party City's corporate office went unanswered.