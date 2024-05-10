A roughly 2-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas will be closed as public health officials test bacteria levels in the water.

After about 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage water was spilled into the water of Ballona Creek between Wednesday and Thursday, the LA County Department of Public Health said Friday.

The beach closure will affect Dockweiler State Beach from Ballona Creek to 1 mile south as well as Venice Beach from Ballona Creek to 1 mile north.

Officials did not say what caused the sewage discharge.

“The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling beginning [Friday,] and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives two sampling results indicating that bacteria levels meet health standards,” according to the agency.

Health officials urge beachgoers to avoid contact with ocean weather and wet sand in the affected area.

Residents and visitors can access recorded information on beach conditions via 1-800- 525-5662.