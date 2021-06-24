Partial Building Collapse in Florida Prompts Massive Fire Rescue Response

Dozens of fire rescue units were responding to a partial collapse of a multi-story building in Surfside, Florida, early Thursday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m.
The Technical Rescue Team was being assisted by municipal fire departments at the scene, officials said.
Footage from the scene showed a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.
One witness posted footage of the aftermath on social media, saying he had been staying at a hotel across the street and had to be evacuated after the collapse.
"The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I've ever heard in my life," the man said in the video. "Look at the building, it's gone."
Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue also responded to assist.
It was unknown how many people had been in the building and there was no word on how many people could be injured. No other information was immediately known.
