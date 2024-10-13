Parachutist lands on attendees during San Francisco Fleet Week air show

A parachutist landed on two spectators on Sunday at San Francisco's annual Fleet Week.

It was not immediately made clear what caused the incident, according to the Navy.

"Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority," said the U.S. Navy in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause."

The mother and child were assessed and suffered minor injuries, though the mother was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the incident occurred on Saturday, but it was later corrected to reflect that it occurred Sunday.