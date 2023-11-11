Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival: A culinary extravaganza starting this Saturday

The Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival, an international celebration of cuisine and community will get underway tomorrow with restaurant and winery tastings, sippings, pairings, live jazz and celebrity chef demonstrations.

“From creative tasting experiences to celebrity chef dinners and engaging cooking classes, our events bring together the finest ingredients, flavors, and people to create a truly special and unique experience,'' festival organizers wrote in a statement. “Join us for this unforgettable weekend of culinary discovery!''

The 21 and over event will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palm Springs Stadium Pavillion, 1901 East Baristo Road. It will feature 40 restaurants, 80 wineries and several opportunities for attendees to get a taste.

Emmy Award winner Liam Mayclem, also known as “The Foodie Chap,” will emcee the weekend with KESQ News Channel 3's Patrick Evans, Peter Daut and Sandie Newton, according to organizers.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with celebrity chef demonstrations from Martin Yan, Susan Feniger, Tanya Holland, and chefs Michael Chung and Andre Carthen of Kathy Ireland Worldwide among many others, according to organizers. Additionally, San Francisco's A16 founder Shelley Lindgren, Desert Wine Shop's Katie Finn and astronaut-turned-vintner Jose Hernandez will lead expert panels throughout the weekend.

“The festival brings together some of the best chefs in the world for a celebration of food, drink, culture, and entertainment that will leave you inspired and ready to explore all that this area has to offer,” organizers wrote in a statement.

The Fellows Program of the Culinary Institute of America, Les Dames D'Escoffier and DAP Health will benefit from the event, according to organizers.

Tickets for the festival, starting at $110 can be purchased at palmspringsfoodandwine.org/.