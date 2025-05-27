Palm Springs fertility clinic targeted in bombing to reopen at temporary location

A Palm Springs fertility clinic that authorities said was targeted in an act of terrorism this month will reopen Tuesday at a temporary location.

American Reproductive Centers will see patients at the temporary location at the El Mirador Medical Plaza, across the street from the clinic's original location on Indian Canyon Drive. Clinic team members have said they are optimistic that operations will eventually resume at the location damaged in the May 17 bombing.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

First responders likely saved thousands of embryos at the site, doctors said.

The clinic building in downtown Palm Springs was damaged when a car bomb exploded in a parking lot behind the property. The 25-year-old bomber was killed in the blast, which shattered windows and damaged buildings for blocks around the explosion site.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Four people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Embryos stored inside cryopreservation tanks inside the clinic were saved by authorities who responded to the blast. An assistant fire chief and FBI agent were credited with protecting the embryos when they entered the damaged building after the bombing.

FBI agent Chris Meltzer and Assistant Palm Springs Fire Chief Greg Lyle entered the clinic and re-established electricity to power incubators and made sure the cryogenic containers inside the lab were not damaged, Chief Andy Mills said.

They also retrieved medical records, Mills said.