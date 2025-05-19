Anti-natalist ideology possible motive behind Palm Springs bombing

Investigators are still learning more about the suspected Palm Springs bomber, who multiple officials tell NBC4 Los Angeles used a unique online identity and appears to have been driven by anti-natalist ideology.

Authorities have confirmed the suspected bomber died in the explosion and have identified him as 25-year-old Guy Bartkus, a Twentynine Palms, California, resident.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bartkus appeared to have lived at home and had a prolific online presence, much of it tied to video games.

Several law enforcement sources tell NBC4 Investigates that other online activity that appears to be tied to Bartkus shows his interest in explosives, a belief that the earth needs fewer humans, and experiments with drugs and devices designed to take his own life.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sources tell NBC4 Investigates that Bartkus used a unique online identity in recent months, posting about being a self-described "anti-natalist" or someone who believes that there are too many people being born, which in turn could account for the decision to attack the reproductive center.

Videos posted online several months ago, tied to the same identity, appear to show experiments with homemade explosives and a sophisticated understanding of chemistry.

FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis says agents are still examining the potential motive and says it's too soon to confirm much, but he says the bomb that was built was extremely powerful, and it completely destroyed Bartkus's Ford sedan and scattered debris for blocks around.

"This is probably the largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California, this does eclipse the bombing matter we had in Aliso Viejo, it's that big," said Davis. "Just for reference, to throw pieces of vehicle hundreds of feet in the air, and several blocks away, you can use you can imagine just how big that bomb device was."

Overnight agents searched the suspect's last known address in Twentynine Palms, records suggest Bartkus lived at this house with his parents.

Agents used a robot and other tools to search for explosive items and apparently deliberately detonated some of them as they searched.

Davis confirmed the FBI is examining an audio recording posted online, possibly by the bomber, explaining his motive and reason for targeting a reproductive center.

As with all the other digital clues, authorities tell NBC4 Los Angeles it may take a while to verify the author of the messages.

One of the areas of interest for investigators is an online forum where people discuss plans and methods of taking their own lives, where it appears someone using the same online profile posted earlier this month.

One message describes a failed attempt and plans to use an explosive in a second attempt.

The FBI says Bartkus was not someone who was known to federal law enforcement prior to the bombing.

Agents say they shared his photo publicly and a description of his car, which was a silver 2010 Ford Fusion, with the hope that people in Palm Springs may have seen him in the hours before the explosion yesterday, and can help the authorities construct a detailed timeline.