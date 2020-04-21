Pair of UC Berkeley Peregrine Falcons Welcome Triplets

It's now a party of five.

A pair of peregrine falcons nesting on the UC Berkeley campus welcomed three chicks over the weekend, according to the Cal Falcons social media project.

The hatchings -- two Saturday and one Sunday -- were livestreamed through the Cal Falcons webcam focused on the nest in the historic Campanile tower at UC Berkeley.

Falcon parents Annie and Grinnell, who have been in the tower nest since 2017, initially had four eggs in the nest, but one recently broke and was not viable, Cal Falcons said.

The genders of the chicks aren't yet known and won't be revealed until they are banded in the first or second week of May, according to Sean Peterson, a Berkeley Ph.D. student and his wife, biologist Lynn Schofield, who run the Cal Falcons project.

Here is the chicks' first meal!https://t.co/Cy30bol3qm — CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) April 19, 2020