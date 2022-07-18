Dead Whale Washes Ashore in California Bay Area

Bay Area residents woke up to a distinct, strong smell consequence of a dead whale washed ashore.

The female juvenile whale drew a crowd from across the Bay Area to see the mammal up close and people expressed both sadness and awe.

"It's pretty amazing to see the size of it," said Cupertino resident Donny Garber who drove to Pacifica to show his grandkids the 40-foot long whale. "There is a whole world out there we don't comprehend that is beyond the shore."

A team from the California Academy of Sciences examined the whale and said they know how she likely died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The evidence on the whale showed signs of orca predation based on things like teeth marks on the fins and flippers," explained Mo Flannery, Senior Collections Manager of Bird and Mammals at the California Academy of Sciences.

Flannery also said the whale had damage to her tongue, a sign of an orca attack.

Although such attacks are more common in Alaska, they happen every few years along the California coast.

For some beach goers, the whale is a source of stench. However, for scientists, she offers a wealth of information about humpbacks.

"We were able to collect bones, collect muscle tissue and blubber samples and from where the orca teeth marks are," Flannery said.

The dead whale will be towed out to sea Tuesday.