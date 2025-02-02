Pacific Coast Highway partially reopens after Palisades Fire closure

The Pacific Coast Highway partially reopened Monday morning with limitations after being shut down for several weeks due to the Palisades Fire.

Travel was limited to one lane in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace with the speed reduced to 25 mph.

Residents returning to the Palisades area must get an access pass at the Lot 3 Beach Access, 1150 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica. Private contractors hired by residents also need passes.

The Palisades Fire, which started Jan. 7, is 100 percent contained at 23,400 acres.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what the city says drivers should know before heading to PCH:

Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry pass will still be required to enter the Palisades.

On Sunday, resident and contractor access passes can be obtained at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in the City of Santa Monica between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contractors are allowed in the fire area and are required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

Contractors must report to the check-in area (Lot 3) each day to be granted access and will be provided a pass to enter.

PCH will reopen one lane in each direction at reduced speeds on Monday. Local traffic only is encouraged.

On Monday, the LAPD will also transfer the security checkpoints to the California Highway Patrol and National Guard, according to Mayor Karen Bass. The move will free up officers who were moved to guard the Palisades area.

“The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure the burn area remains safe,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “We appreciate their support as we continue to service the needs of all Angelenos.”

“Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,” said LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “This reopening is a step forward in our recovery for communities that endured both the Palisades and Franklin Fires.

But, the reopening comes with some exceptions, according to Horvath.

“This will not be the same PCH as before the fires. Traffic will be limited to one lane at reduced speeds to allow the essential repair and utility work to continue,” said Horvath.

Officials request that the roads stay limited to essential traffic only.

And with rain in the forecast next week, Los Angeles County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans will continually monitor for roadway hazards.

Updates on road closures can be found here.