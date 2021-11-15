Watch: Mountain Lion Leisurely Strolls on Sidewalk Past Hollywood Hills Home

Homeowners in the Hollywood Hills were in for a surprise last week when they checked their security camera.

A mountain lion can be seen confidently strutting on the sidewalk past the front of the home in the 3400 block of La Somba Drive. The location is east of the 101 Freeway through the Cahuenga Pass and northwest of the Hollywood Reservoir.

A reflected flash of light from the big cat’s eyes can be seen through the darkness before it strides past a row of trash bins in front of the home’s driveway.

The mountain lion, likely celebrated P-22, was wearing a tracking collar. P-22 roams the hills in the heart of Los Angeles, occasionally making headlines.

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter: