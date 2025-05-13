The Oxnard School District Tuesday joined other school districts across the county in warning parents and students about a social media challenge, during which teens intentionally damage their school-issued devices.

The trend, which has been gaining traction on TikTok, shows students recording themselves while sticking items like pencils and springs into the charging ports of their Chromebooks to set them on fire.

The Oxnard School District Tuesday warned students that participating in the challenge is “extremely hazardous.”

“ It can cause Chromebooks to overheat, catch fire, or, in some cases, explode, posing serious risks of injury and property damage,” the district said.

The Oxnard School District also said damaging a school device can result in suspension while responsible students and their parents will be asked to compensate for the intentional damage.

“There’s a real risk of fire and the possibility of law enforcement becoming involved,” the district warned.

The school district also urged parents to talk to their children about not engaging in the challenge.

A school in Connecticut was evacuated earlier this month due to the trend, officials confirmed.