Oxnard illuminated: Christmas Tree Lane to stay aglow for several December nights

What to Know Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard is filled with historical homes decorated for the season

Free; through Dec. 26, 6 to 10 p.m. nightly

Other happenings are flowering around the town, including festive fun at Heritage Square

CHRISTMAS TREE LANES... aren't quite as plentiful as trees in the forest. Still, you can often locate a classic CTL in whatever town you're visiting if you know where to look, or have a friend who is obsessed with holiday decorations, or write the local visitor bureau. And in Oxnard, which has one of the most handsome historical districts around? You can bet brilliant bulbs are plentiful. In fact, oodles of lights go up early around the vintage neighborhood, drawing people eager to behold the picturesque abodes illuminated for the season. Good news: The twinkle will stay bright through Christmas, and even the day after, giving people calling upon the ocean-close city, or those passing through, a chance to soak up an Oxnard-style Christmas Tree Lane.

DEC. 26, 2023... is the final night for this festive sight. You'll want to head for the National Historic District — if you're strolling along the F & G Streets, with 5th Street on one end and Palm on the other, you're in the right spot — and you'll want to be there between 6 and 10 o'clock. And if you're Oxnarding on Saturday, Dec. 16, there's a special foodie to-do called "Sip, Taste & Tour of Christmas Tree Lane," an eat-around event that will up the glimmer with some gourmet vibes. Nearby, at Heritage Square, all sorts of celebratory doings are in full festive gear, with a gingerbread display on view (select dates). For more yuletide cheer around the city and beyond, including on-the-water events, check out this page now.