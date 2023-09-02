Recalls

Over 245,000 pounds of Banquet brand frozen chicken strips recalled due to plastic contamination

By Brendan Brightman

FSIS

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 245,366 pounds of its Banquet brand frozen chicken strips entree products because they may be contaminated with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the news Saturday, after "the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product."

Specifically, the product being recalled is the 8.9 ounce "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal." The recalled products will have stated expiration dates of "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025" or "JAN 07 2025," as well as lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220 or 5009319820 on the side of the box.

There have been no additional reports of injury or illness due to the products.

Anyone in possession of the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

